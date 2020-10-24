Tanker fire in Richmond shuts down I-80

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes are closed on I-80 at Hilltop Drive after an 800-gallon tanker caught fire Saturday.

The incident happened on westbound I-80. Both east and west-bound directions are closed at this time.

California Highway Patrol and fire crews are on scene evacuating the area.

Richmond police advises motorists to use alternate routes.

Avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive, and Rollingwood area.

A shelter-in-place for the area was issued just before 1 p.m.

Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

