Those looking for a Christmas excursion and a little bit of Disney history will want to make a trip to California’s Central Coast this holiday season for the opportunity to ride in one of the original train cars from Disneyland’s grand opening.

The train cars currently reside in Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County, and you can book yourself a trip to ride in the unique historic artifacts.

Beginning on select Fridays and Saturdays through the remainder of the year, Santa Margarita Ranch will be hosting “Christmas at the Ranch,” a holiday event that allows guests to ride aboard classic trains through decorated landscapes, enjoy hot chocolate, and, ultimately, meet up with Santa Claus inside his barn.

There are two train options for those looking to attend. One is a 1940s diesel locomotive that pulls open-air train cars; the other is an 1800s steam engine that pulls the train cars that once operated as part of the Disneyland Railroad.

Two original Disneyland train cars are pulled by an 1800s steam engine at Santa Margarita Ranch in San Luis Obispo County in this undated photo. (Santa Margarita Ranch)

The train cars have resided at Santa Margarita Ranch since 2001, having previously sat in storage after being phased out from use in the 1960s due to their slow loading and unloading times, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Four of the train cars now call the Central Coast home, while a fifth lives at Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Griffith Park.

Train cars from the opening of Disneyland are shown in this undated photo at Santa Margarita Ranch in San Luis Obispo County.

According to Historic Santa Margarita Ranch, two of the 1950s-era train cars have been lovingly restored to their former glory.

Beginning this Friday, Central Coast travelers can book a ride in one of the historic train cars once loved by Walt himself.

The cost to ride in one of the original Disney train cars starts at $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Each ticket comes with complimentary hot chocolate and a cookie, organizers said. Wine is also available for purchase.

The event will also feature food trucks, an outdoor movie experience and lawn games, among other holiday offerings.

To purchase a ticket to experience the unique Central Coast holiday excursion yourself, click here.