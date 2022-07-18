SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Police have arrested a man they believe kidnapped a rideshare driver at knifepoint before carjacking her vehicle, according to a press release from the San Mateo Police Department.

On Sunday just after 10 p.m., SMPD offiers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and North Humboldt Street after receiving a report of a hit and run. Once officers were on scene they spoke with a rideshare driver who said that she picked up a male passenger in San Jose. After reaching their original destination in San Jose, the passenger reportedly held a knife to the driver’s stomach and ordered her to continue driving.

After instructing her to drive northbound on Highway 101, he told her to and exit the highway in San Mateo. The driver escaped by jumping out of the vehicle as it slowed. Police say the suspect then stole the car and drove away. The rideshare driver was not injured, but two vehicles nearby were damaged.

While driving towards San Mateo the suspect dialed 911, and that call was intercepted by police in Mountain View. MVPD was later able to share a the number that the man used. The caller reportedly said that someone was trying to kill him, but he was laughing during the call as if it were a joke. An investigation led officers to suspect Randy Jay, who fit the description.

On Monday an SMPD officer came into contact with the suspect Jay after he flagged the officer down. According to police, Jay said he was a bad person and needed to go to jail. At this time Jay was found in possession of fentanyl and had used a truck to make his way back to San Mateo. The truck was stolen from Turlock, but had not yet been reported stolen to police.

Jay told detectives that he was responsible for the carjacking incident on Sunday and officers recovered the knife that he allegedly used in the crime. Jay was arrested on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and exhibiting a deadly weapon, according to police. He has since been booked into San Mateo County Jail.