Rise in COVID cases shuts down Marin County indoor dining

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County is tightening its reopening restrictions after seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

A new health order will move the county into the state’s “Red Tier 2” beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.

This means all indoor dining, including at restaurants, movie theaters and food courts must close.

Additionally, the following services and businesses must make the following changes:

Retail / malls – reduce capacity to 50%

– reduce capacity to 50% Libraries – reduce capacity to 50%

– reduce capacity to 50% Museums – reduce capacity to 25%

– reduce capacity to 25% Places of worship – reduce capacity to 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer)

– reduce capacity to 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer) Gyms and fitness centers – reduce capacity to 10%

– reduce capacity to 10% Wineries – operate outdoor only

– operate outdoor only Family entertainment centers – operate outdoor only

– operate outdoor only Cardrooms – operate outdoor only

– operate outdoor only Indoor pools – close

– close Bars and breweries (with no meal option) – close

“We’re choosing to move into the red tier before the state moves us to get in front of this surge,” Willis said. “We’re seeing more people getting sick with COVID-19 and needing hospitalization. With flu season and potential impacts from holiday gatherings and travel, it’s time to act to prevent a much larger surge.”