SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning.

A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to police. The closed stretch of San Pablo Avenue is less than half a mile long, but San Pablo is a major thoroughfare in San Pablo and Richmond.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police are advising motorists to use Interstate 80 or the Richmond Parkway as alternative routes until the roadway is opened back up.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.