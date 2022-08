COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Some roads will be closed in downtown Cotati Saturday and Sunday and motorists should allow extra time or use alternate routes, police said.

The road closures are taking place in the area of La Plaza Park for the city’s Accordion Festival, according to police. Motorists should expect travel through the downtown area to be slower and plan accordingly, or choose different routes.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.