Road rage dispute leads to armed robbery in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred in Palo Alto Thursday morning.

At around 9:17 a.m., an argument between two drivers escalated to an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Stanford Shopping Center, located at 180 El Camino Real.

The suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and stole the victim’s phone.

The two drivers engaged in a road rage dispute as they were driving northbound on Arboretum Road.

The men began shouting at each other when the suspect threw a cup of coffee onto the victim through the window.

The suspect stopped the vehicle and a passenger, an unidentified woman, got out of the car and ran away.

The victim, in his 50s, parked at the Stanford Shopping Center and walked over to the suspect’s car to confront him.

The suspect remained in his car as he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and threatened the victim.

The victim backed away as the suspect walked over to his vehicle and stole the victim’s phone.

The suspect was last seen driving away eastbound on Sandhill Road.

He is described by the victim as a Hispanic man in his 20s, who is tall and heavy set. He was wearing a red polo shirt with a polo logo and grey pants. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model black Toyota Camry.

The victim was unharmed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.