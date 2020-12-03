SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stocks near record levels despite contradicting coronavirus and new job reports.
Airline currently down, but provides and opportunity to buy cheap.
Online Christmas tree delivery gains popularity.
And Rob answers a viewer question.
- Californians flee as strong winds push fire through canyons
- TODAY: Newsom to give COVID update
- Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Online Christmas tree delivery gains popularity
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 13: Hall of Famer John Clayton, Browns vs. Titans
- 5 arrested in Santa Clara County EDD fraud scheme