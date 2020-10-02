Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Stocks stable amid Trump COVID diagnosis

SAN FRANCISO, Calif. (KRON) – Rob Black joins KRON4’s James Fletcher and Darya Folsom to discuss what Trump’s positive COVID test means for the stock markets.

Early trading suggests that not much volatility has been caused from the news. Stocks remain level as traders bet on a stimulus package passed in the House of Representatives late last night.

Stock stability could still be dependent on any breaking news of the status of Trump’s health. If his symptoms remain mild don’t expect any dramatic drops.

With Europe shutting down due to a second COVID wave, traders could get cold feet pending a possible second surge in the US.