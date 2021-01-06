SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Dow Jones jumps while the NASDAQ lags.
Potential political impact on big tech amid election results.
The NHL announced new sponsored divisions in addition to logos on helmets.
- COVID relief: Newsom proposes $600 payment for low-income Californians
- Where California hospitals are struggling to keep up with COVID-19 surge
- California orders surgery delays as virus swamps hospitals
- 8 ER staff test positive for coronavirus at Gilroy hospital
- Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: The NHL announces sponsored divisions