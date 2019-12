SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Impeachment proceedings do little to rattle Wall Street, as the market is stable the morning after the historic vote.

Loser: UPS anticipates to handle about 1 million returned packages every day this holiday season, resulting in $41.6 billion worth of returns.

Winner: YouTube’s top 10 earners raked in $162 million total between June 2018 and June 2019. 81 percent of parents with children 11 years or younger let them watch YouTube.