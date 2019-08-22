Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple to release new iPhone Pro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about cheaper gas prices, the new Apple phone, and a viewer question about L brands.

Because the summer vacations are wrapping up and a seasonal switch to the cheaper winter blends, now is a great time to fill up as gas prices are set to fall.

Apple has announced their new iPhone, dubbed the “pro,” which will boast camera and video upgrades, a reverse wireless charging system, and 30 minutes of water resistance.

L brands, which own companies Victoria Secret and Bath & Body Works, are taking a hit due to young people’s change of taste. While still the number one leading lingerie store, people are taking to brands that offer products for more realistic body types and are centered around online delivery.