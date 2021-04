SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stocks are sluggish with unemployment numbers higher than expected.

Southwest Airlines says leisure travel is picking up as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The full cut of Justice League fails to make a splash on HBO Max, leading to the question if movies straight to streaming services can be profitable.

Land Rover is running out of semiconductors, leading to a potential shortage.

Home sales slows while prices reach new highs.

Apple unveils the AirTag. Stalking concerns loom.