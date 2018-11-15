Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Gas prices drop for Thanksgiving holiday period

In today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the FDA vs. e-cigarettes, and Thanksgiving dinner.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “I have a million + invested in PG&E. What should I do?”

Gas prices drop for Thanksgiving holiday period: A dramatic drop in oil prices over the last several weeks is fueling the decline. Thanksgiving gas prices are getting carved up at a time of year when we’re all used to getting the turkey ready. The national average was $2.68 per gallon, down 7 cents from a week earlier and 22 cents from a month earlier, according to AAA.

FDA proposed ban on menthols and restricts e-cig sales: In sweeping moves intended to curb smoking and vaping among youth, the Food and Drug Administration tightened tobacco enforcement, announced plans to ban menthol cigarettes and many flavored small cigars and moved forward with a prohibition on the sale of sweet-flavored electronic cigarette liquid at convenience stores and gas stations.

Thanksgiving dinners cost less on average this year: The tally of classic Turkey Day foods — enough to feed 10 people, plus leftovers — is $48.90 on average, down 22 cents from last year’s average. The star of the Thanksgiving feast is the turkey, and the average cost this year for a 16-pounder is $21.71 or about $1.36 a pound, down from $22.38 in 2017. The Farm Bureau found that Thanksgiving retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2014. Since 2015, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner has declined steadily and is now at the lowest level since 2010.

