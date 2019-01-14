Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Humble egg wins Instagram

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the government shutdown, PG&E shares, and the humble egg on Instagram.

Rob also answers the viewer question: “How can I become rich?”

Government shutdown: The 3-week-long federal shutdown is starting to make Wall Street anxious. American Airlines shares fell Thursday after lower revenue guidance and weaker-than-expected domestic performance in December. The shutdown could start making things tough for many retailers, particularly dollar stores that cater to a lower-income consumer.

PG&E shares tumble: PG&E, California’s largest gas and power company, dropped 50%. The utility is facing billions of dollars in potential liabilities after it was accused of negligence in one of the state’s most destructive wildfires last year.CEO Geisha Williams replaced. Company confirms it will seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or around January 29. The company admitted that it had “experienced an outage” on a transmission line in Butte County at 6:15 a.m. on November 8 — just 15 minutes before the Camp Fire broke out.

Humble egg wins Instagram: A picture of a humble egg just became the most-liked Instagram post ever. It has racked up more than 24 million likes, beating a post by Kylie Jenner. No, we’re not yolking. Posted with the sole intention of snatching Kylie Jenner’s Instagram throne, the picture achieved its aim on Monday, surpassing 24 million likes and growing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES