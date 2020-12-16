Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets adrift as stimulus talks drag on

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (NEXSTAR) - Florida authorities say a 32-year-old man died in a freak accident while trying to burglarize a home over the weekend when a window closed on his neck, leaving his body dangling above the ground.

Jonathan Hernandez was found dead after a window of the Lehigh Acres residence closed on him, according to the incident report, and his neck became caught under the sill.