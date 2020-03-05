Live Now
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets continue to drop amid continued coronavirus fears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Markets continue to drop amid coronavirus fears.

Large tech companies such as Facebook and Amazon are urging employees to work from home to avoid contracting coronavirus.

In times of financial uncertainty follow the advice of Warren Buffett: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

