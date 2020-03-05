SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Markets continue to drop amid coronavirus fears.
Large tech companies such as Facebook and Amazon are urging employees to work from home to avoid contracting coronavirus.
In times of financial uncertainty follow the advice of Warren Buffett: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
- ‘I was thinking I was going to die’: Teen recounts horror of getting her hair caught in go-kart engine
- Coronavirus forces Starbucks to halt the use of personal cups at its stores
- Crews responding to fire at C&H Sugar facility in East Bay
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Markets continue to drop amid continued coronavirus fears
- A ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is finally happening