Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Paying for college

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about private-sector hiring, Google’s founders step down as heads of Alphabet, and paying for college.

Rob also answers a viewer’s question: Is there another coffee investment other than Starbucks?

Private-sector hiring is down as non-government payrolls only rose by 67,000 this past month when it was expected to reach 135,000.

Sundar Pichai will be the new CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, as Google’s founders, Sergy Brin and Larry, have stepped down.

Paying for college can be tough with tuition ranging from $22,000 to more than $70,000, but navigating the price of college is a mix of optimism and realism.