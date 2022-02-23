Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: S&P500, Target, ‘The Office’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –

Loser: S&P 500 falls deeper into correction

The S&P 500 moved lower, falling deeper into correction territory amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, home retailing giant Lowe’s rose more than 4% after beating earnings forecasts and announcing sales rose 5%.

The Dow is in the red for its fifth straight session as investors have been juggling brewing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

A 33-year-old woman was swindled out of $300,000 worth of bitcoin after a scam Hinge romance. She thought the funds were going into a legitimate crypto exchange — but the assets went directly into the scammer’s wallet and he disappeared.

U.S. mortgage applications plunged to their lowest level in more than two years last week as rising mortgage rates dampened demand for loans to purchase homes and refinancing activity.

Winner: Target to test new curbside options

Target’s curbside option is called Drive Up and they are adding features.

Shoppers at some Target stores will be able to pick up a Starbucks coffee and make a return without leaving the car later this year.

Curbside pickup has been a significant growth driver as consumers look for quick, safe ways to shop.

Shoppers can pick up purchases or get them sent to their homes. Those same-day online services grew nearly 60% in the third quarter, on top of 200% growth in the year-ago period.

The pandemic has also been good for drive through lanes.

Demand for grabbing a meal without leaving the comfort of the driver’s seat has been transformative.

Chipotle Mexican Grill only opened its first drive-through in 2018 — it now has 355.

Coffee drive-through chain Dutch Brossaw 50% more traffic last year compared to before the pandemic

Winner: The Most Valuable TV show – “The Office”

Who knew sitcoms and cartoons could be worth so much money?

Streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max and the Peacock need content. Sitcoms are content.

“The Office.” Is the most valuable.

Here is a list of the 6 biggest streaming deals for old TV shows

“The Simpsons” holds the biggest deal of any show. Disney+ paid $860 million for streaming rights over five years. But “The Simpsons” also has the most episodes (more than 700). It cost just $200,000 an episode.

Peacock paid Universal $498,000 an episode for “The Office” — $500 million over five years.

Streamers Cost Per Episode

“The Office” $498,000

“Seinfeld” $361,000

“Friends” $360,000

“The Big Bang Theory” $357,000

“South Park” $348,000

“The Simpsons” $200,000