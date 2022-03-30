(KRON) – Loser: Stocks drift after rallying earlier this week

Stocks drifted slightly lower after rallying earlier this week, as investors eyed developments on discussions between Russia and Ukraine and mulled mixed data on the U.S. economy.

Crude oil prices rose for the first time in three sessions after dipping earlier this week amid signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks.

One in 5 workers runs out of money before payday, which is up from 15% last year

Walgreens turns to robots to fill prescriptions. By 2025, as much as half of Walgreens’ total prescription volume could be filled at the automated hubs.

Wendy’s teamed up with Facebook’s Meta Horizon Worlds to enter the “Wendyverse.”

Loser: Amazon has been secretly testing its drone-delivery program

Amazon this year aims to let test customers lace orders through its Prime Air drone-delivery program, a sign the company is inching closer to its vision of shipping packages via autonomous aerial vehicles.

These testers will be recruited from Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, with deliveries starting in September.

Customers will be able to choose from roughly 3,000 items weighing under 5 pounds — largely pharmaceutical, beauty, and pet supplies.

Amazon aims to deliver one item at a time, within an hour, to these customers.

It has been 10 years after Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos unveiled the vision for drone-delivery service in a “60 Minutes” segment.

Amazon needs those test flights for regulatory approval.

One Prime Air drones fell in the past year, including one in which a drone plummeted 160 feet and sparked an acres-wide fire.

Part of the reason for the shift to a drop-off mechanism was to increase safety by preventing crashing into a dog or other obstacles

Winner: Congress considers Cannabis legalization

Investors are optimistic over the possibility of federal cannabis legalization.

It has already contributed to a strong rally in beaten-down pot stocks.

The Alternative Harvest ETF has gained more than 10% in March, and its on pace for its best month since February 2021.

The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would decriminalize cannabis at the federal level.

The bill — better known as the MORE Act — would also create provisions for banking and consumer packaged goods sales.

The measure is expected to head to the full House for a vote Friday.

The House debate could prove insightful with midterm elections looming this November.

Canopy Growth CEO said federal legalization would be transformative for the company in the eyes of investors. Canopy sells the Martha Stewart’s CBD line in the U.S.. and it acquired U.S. cannabis edible brand Wana in a $298 million deal in October 2021.

Constellation Brand’s says the drinkable cannabis currently makes up 1% of the U.S. market.