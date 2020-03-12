Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Stocks continue to plunge amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stocks continue to plunge amid coronavirus pandemic.
Cruise line and airline stocks drop with Princess Cruises stopping operations for two months.
Starbucks is considering switching to drive-thru and online orders only to limit social interactions amid the cornavirus as well as implementing “catastrophe pay” for employees who call out sick.
