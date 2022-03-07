SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Loser: Stocks slide as oil soars

Stocks dipped and oil prices soared as investors nervously considered the potential for even higher inflation and greater global economic damage from Russia’s war in Ukraine and sanctions that have ensued.

Traders piled into safe haven assets, and gold prices (GC=F) briefly jumped above $2,000 per ounce for the first time since September 2020.

Sanctions on Russia’s economy could put the auto and semiconductor supply chain at risk. The production of platinum, palladium, and neon are all under pressure.



Jet fuel prices were up 32% last week alone to the highest level in more than 13 years. Airlines will trim profit and revenue estimates. Airlines are limited in how much they can raise fares as they chase passengers returning to the skies.

Still doing business in Russia: McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Papa John’s, Starbucks, and Mondelez International (the maker of Oreos).

Elon Musk said Tesla should make a device that uses artificial intelligence to cut waiting time at traffic lights.

American bar owners are taking Moscow Mules off the menu and replacing them with Kyiv Mules in a small act of solidarity with Ukraine.

Loser: Gas prices top $4 a gallon nationwide

All-time record could be broken this week

The national average price for gas has topped $4 a gallon for the first time in over a decade as gas costs continue to soar in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



As of Sunday afternoon, the national average of a regular gallon of gas was $4.009. That’s up 40 cents from last week.

The record high for the national average is $4.11, set on July 17, 2008. That record should be broken this week.



GasBuddy predicts the average price of gas will reach $4.25 by May and will remain over $4 likely until November.

California is the only state with an average cost over $5.



A gas station in Los Angeles had prices at $6.99 per gallon. The cheapest average costs of gas can be found in Missouri and Oklahoma, at $3.60.

It wasn’t even two years ago when oil prices were negative.

Oil hit a record $145 a barrel in 2008, a marker very much in play now.

It is also worth noting where oil prices traded just five months after that record was reached: $31.

Winner: ‘The Batman’ tallies $128.5 million



“The Batman” swooped into theaters this weekend, tallying the second-highest domestic opening of the pandemic era.



The Warner Bros.′ film generated $128.5 million over the weekend, coming in above the studio’s expectations of $110 million.



“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was the first, generating $260 million during its domestic debut in December.

Franchise-based films have been some of the few to break through and generate significant gains at the box office during the pandemic.

Movie theaters have seen families with young children and adults over 50 be more reluctant to turn up at cinemas, even for big films.