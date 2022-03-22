SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Stocks higher as investors weigh risks

Stocks advanced as investors continued to weigh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The average price of gas in L.A., the largest U.S. county by population, rose 2.3 cents to $6.011 — nearly 17 cents more expensive than it was a week ago, $1.224 higher than one month ago, and $2.085 greater than one year ago.

Fertilizer prices are at record highs: up more than 30%. Even higher food costs are on the horizon.

Nike earnings beat estimates on strong China sales, despite the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues.

A silk-screen portrait of legendary Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe by pop artist Andy Warhol will be put up for auction with an asking price of $200 million, Christie’s announced.

It’s the highest asking price for any piece of art at auction in history.

Alphabet unit Waymo says its ready to launch driverless vehicle services in San Francisco.

Loser: Home sales may drop 25% by the fall

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year.

The housing market is standing at the edge of a cliff as mortgage rates surge higher.

The expected drop in home sales could bring relief to renters over time.

Shephardson sees the annual pace of 6.02 million dropping to 4.5 million, which is not good news for realtors.

The downshift in activity should trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices.

The number of applications for loans used to purchase homes is down more than 8% compared to a year ago. Demand for refinancing has dropped nearly 50% versus last year.

A drop in mortgage demand could predict a downturn in home sales, since most buyers rely on financing. The recent rise in mortgage rates has increased the cost of a monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home by more than $400, or 27%. That’s a huge increase.

A drop in demand would lead to a boost in the inventory of homes for sale.

Winner: Fortnite Has Raised A Stunning Amount Of Money For Ukraine

Companies love appealing to millennials’ and Zillennials’ desire to do good.

On Sunday, developer Epic Games announced it’d be donating two weeks worth of Fortnite profits to aid Ukraine. The day after, it revealed it had raised $38 million in one day.

That’s an awful lot of money and it means likely that over $500 million will go to support Ukraine.

The money will be split between UNICEF, the World Food Programme, the UN Refugee Agency and Direct Relief.

Fortnite makes 38 million, which dwarfs Grand Theft Auto Online’s estimated $2 million a day.

Fortnite’s newest season just launched, with a resistance theme that parallels the real-life conflict happening in Ukraine.

The past few weeks have seen companies like Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, Unity, and Pokemon joining in efforts to raise money for Ukrainians.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher raised over $30 million for the Ukrainians. Bethenny Frankel raised over $35 million in aid.