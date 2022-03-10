SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Loser: Stocks fall after ceasefire talks fail

Stocks resumed losses after economic data out of Washington showed another 40-year high CPI print and talks held between Russia and Ukraine’s foreign ministers failed to make progress on negotiating a ceasefire.

Inflation rose 7.9% in February, as food and energy costs push prices to highest in more than 40 years.

Jobless claims: Another 227,000 individuals filed new claims last week.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be releasing pollo asado as latest limited-time menu item.

Solar costs jumped in 2021, reversing years of falling prices. Costs rose in 2021 partly because of supply chain constraints.

Loser: Inflation Worsened And Hit Another 40-Year High

Consumer prices surged at a 7.9% annual pace in February as gasoline, shelter, and food costs soared, extending a four-decade high for inflation and intensifying pressure on the central bank to tighten policy.

The consumer-price index rose 0.8% in February from a month earlier, marking an uptick from January’s 0.6% pace.

Inflation is now nearly four times as high as the Fed’s 2% target.

Not helping are uncertainty and the oil price shock brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gas alone is contributing nearly one-third of the headline increase.

The cost of food climbed 1% between January and February.

Shelter overall is up 4.7% over the year, while rent prices have climbed 4.2%.

Prices for airfares, car insurance, recreation, personal care and household furnishings are all contributing as well.

And several products are recording their largest annual increase in prices ever, including chicken, baby food, car parts, and lodging away from home, a category that covers hotels.

There is little in the report to suggest that the rapid pace of price increases could start to slow soon,.

Winner: Amazon Is Splitting Its Stock

Amazon could account for 20.3% of adjusted U.S. retail sales in 2022, up from 19% in 2021. The figure could eventually rise to more than 40%.

Amazon.com declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program.

While stock splits don’t create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them.

Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock re-purchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization.

Last month Alphabet announced splitting its shares 20-for-1. Apple split its stock 4-for-1 in 2020.

As with Alphabet, Amazon stock split could be the addition of the company’s shares to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Amazon.com remains an overall top idea for J.P. Morgan, which says the e-commerce giant is becoming “a cleaner, more compelling story through 2022.”

Amazon is increasing in the price of Amazon Prime and higher fees for Fulfillment by Amazon — a service that lets businesses use the company’s logistics network in handling orders.