SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Stocks mixed as oil climbs again

Investors, flush with cash, had been in dip-buying mode last week.

Markets have digested that the Federal Reserve is expected to lift interest rates six more times this year to combat inflation, a move that will drag economic growth downward.

Meanwhile, some encouraging headlines on diplomatic progress between Russia and Ukraine had offered investors encouragement.

A near-term hope trade has emerged.

Now, investors are trying to figure out what happens next.

Oil gained just over 4% to around $109 a barrel, and is now up more than 45% in 2022.

Apple supplier Foxconn resumes normal operations after COVID-19 disruptions.

There’s no stopping “The Batman” after he grossed $36 million for a superhero-like domestic total of $300.1 million and nearly $600 million worldwide.

China sort of stopped “The Batman,” though, as 43 percent or more of theaters are closed in China because of another COVID-19 surge.

Loser: Netflix testing charging for password-sharing

Forty five percent of the respondents said they shared their Netflix passwords with family, friends, or roommates.

If you watch Netflix using someone else’s account, you might soon start having to pay — and it could help Netflix add millions of new accounts.

The company will launch a test in three markets that will prompt Netflix subscribers who have people outside their households using their accounts to pay an additional fee to create up to two add-on accounts.

The option will only be available to users on Netflix’s standard and premium plans. It’ll cost subscribers $2.99 more per month to add these extra members

This test should lead to adding more premium accounts on top of tagging $3 per out of household user.

Extrapolating 45% of password-sharing households equals roughly 75 million, it suggests roughly 33 million share their accounts.

Those subscribers could add as much as $1.2 billion in annual revenue for Netflix, if the company could get them paying a $3 more per month.

Netflix also recently hiked prices in the US and may not choose to impose new fees for additional users any time soon.

Winner: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Working on Master Plan 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he’s “working on Master Plan Part 3.” What???

Part three of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

Plan one called for a low-volume car that would be expensive and allow cheaper cars in the future.

Part Deux — a reference to a 1993 parody film “Hot Shots” staring Charlie Sheen — laid out plans to integrate energy generation and storage into the business. Tesla has, essentially, done both.

Part Deux also laid out Musk’s vision for autonomous driving and ride sharing. Building self-driving cars has been tougher than Musk envisioned.

Part 3 could include more about autonomy. It should also cover Tesla’s plans to have more vehicles in more segments of the market. Tesla needs to build smaller, lower-priced EVs to maintain its growth.

Plan 3 could include a new focus on battery supply and innovation.. It could include SpaceX and the Boring Company, which builds tunnels under cities.

Plans for Tesla’s robot, named Optimus, might also make into Plan 3.