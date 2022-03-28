SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Markets digest two weeks of gains

The S&P 500 was steady as investors took a pause following two straight weeks of gains.

After falling for the first two months of the year, US stocks are in position to notch their first monthly gain in March. Also, don’t look now but Bitcoin is back to being positive for the year.

Apple reportedly cut production of its new iPhone SE by 20%. This production decrease is reportedly an early sign of COVID lockdowns in China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and inflation’s negative impact on electronics demand.

Tesla pursues its second stock split in less than two years.

Major League Baseball reached a $125 million sponsorship deal with Capital One over five years. In 2021, MLB’s sponsorship revenue rose to roughly $1.7 billion.

Loser: Biden’s new tax proposal aims to tax Billionaires

President Biden is tired of the Bruce Waynes of the world paying lower tax rates, so he’s introducing a “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” as part of his 2023 budget.

It’s the first time Biden has directly called for a wealth tax.

The proposal would require US households worth more than $100 million to pay at least 20% in tax on their income.

Controversially, this covers both traditional income and unrealized gains on investments—which are how billionaires manage to minimize their tax obligations in the first place. In the current system, you only pay capital gains tax once an asset is sold.

The aim of the minimum tax is to raise a lot of money from the least amount of people possible.

The plan would affect less than 20,000 households, but bring in $360 billion in revenue over 10 years.

That’s roughly 2x the amount of money raised by lifting the top tax bracket from 37% to 39.6%.

Winner: Streaming’s Hollywood takeover is complete

Don’t let The Slap distract you from the business history that was made at the Oscars last night: CODA became the first film distributed by a streaming service to win the award for best picture.

Apple TV+ paid a record $25 million for the movie, which follows the only hearing member of a deaf family, after it romped through the Sundance Film Festival last January.

Armed with super big content budgets and built-in audiences of tens of millions of subscribers, streaming services have outmaneuvered Hollywood’s legacy studios—and charted a future for movies in which the small screen is just as important, if not more, than the big one.

Half of the 10 nominees for best picture were from a streaming service, or premiered simultaneously in theaters and at home.

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog was the favorite to win the category going into the night.

The 10 best picture nominees together earned about 25% of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s domestic box office haul

Apple winning the best picture award should catalyze more A+ talent coming to Apple first.

Apple spends about $7 billion annually on original content and has roughly $200 billion of cash on its balance sheet.