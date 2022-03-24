SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Stock higher as investors eye Russia-Ukraine

Stocks rose as investors continue to weigh a number of risks, including the Federal Reserve’s inflation flight and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The United States will expand its sanctions, targeting members of the country’s parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves.

The initiatives come as President Joe Biden and NATO allies convene in Brussels for a series of summits to discuss the conflict.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude was down about 1%, which was somewhat of a relief for investors.

Uber stock jumps on deal to offer New York City taxi rides in-app. It marks a significant reversal for Uber, which has faced opposition from taxi companies since its founding in 2009.

Netflix has its best shot yet at the best picture Oscar with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.”

The streamer has a team of 40 full-time strategists and 15 consultants working on Oscars, Emmys, and more.

The BA.2 Omicron subvariant is now dominant in northeastern US states. Some experts warn of an impending new wave.

Winner: Gov. Newsom announces details of gas rebate proposal that would send $400 to vehicle owners

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) released details of his gas rebate proposal that was first announced during his State of the State address in early March.

The proposal would use $9 billion in tax refunds to help offset skyrocketing gas prices in California.

Vehicle owners could get $400 per registered vehicle, but only up to two per person.

Regular gas is a state-record $5.88 per gallon in California, the highest in the nation and about $2 more than a year ago.

For people who don’t have cars, Newsom wants the state to pay for their bus or train fare for three months.

Newsom said his proposal would be enough to give free rides to 3 million people per day.

Part of the proposal would pay for a “pause” for part of the state sales tax on diesel fuel for one year, plus halt a scheduled increase in the state’s gas tax this summer.

California’s budget is currently running a surplus.

Winner: YouTube is the top platform for influencers

Influencers promote products across a wide variety of social media platforms.

Twenty-six percent of US social-media users said YouTube was the most effective in getting them to try new products, the highest among the major platforms.

Zillenials, a combo of Millenials and Generation Z, have really grow up watching people on social media, their favorite YouTube stars, whoever it may be, and the dynamic has really changed.

YouTube’s longer-form video capabilities is one such reason the platform may be more persuasive.

Here’s how other platforms fared by comparison: