Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Uber introduces rewards program

In today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom talk about credit card payoffs, Americans and exercising, plus a new rewards program from Uber.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is Salesforce a good investment for the future?”

People paying off credit card debt racked up last year: Black Friday is right around the corner, but many Americans are still paying off the credit card debt they racked up over the holidays last year. Among shoppers who charged their holiday gifts in 2017, over 1 in 4 are still paying off those credit card purchases as they head into another holiday season.

Health costs add up because people don’t exercise: Few Americans exercise as much as they’re supposed to—and that adds $117 billion in annual health costs. Only 26 percent of men, 19 percent of women and 20 percent of adolescents meet the Department of Health and Human Services’ exercise recommendations. One round of exercise can reduce anxiety and blood pressure, as well as leading to better sleep and improved insulin sensitivity.

Uber introduces a new rewards program: If you use Uber frequently, you’ll soon be rewarded for your rides. The ride-sharing company is launching a new Uber Rewards program that will provide perks to riders for using its service. Available first in nine cities in the U.S. before rolling out to all U.S. riders over the coming months, the program is similar to the company’s recently announced rewards program for drivers.

