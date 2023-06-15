(KRON) — Three suspects who police say were in the process of robbing a 7-Eleven store in American Canyon were arrested early Thursday morning, according to the American Canyon Police Department. Officers were on the lookout for a red Chevy Impala that had been connected to the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Vacaville. Descriptions of suspects connected to the vehicle were also given to ACPD.

An American Canyon PD officer found the Impala parked on the side of a building and unoccupied at the 7-Eleven location on Rio Del Mar and Highway 29. Suspects who matched the descriptions could be seen inside the store. It appeared a robbery was taking place, police said.

The officer placed a tire deflation device under the suspect vehicle to prevent it from driving off and waited for backup. The three suspects then came out of the store and saw the officer. He ordered them to stop and get on the ground. One suspect complied and was immediately arrested. He was identified as 19-year-old Younger Sampson of Antioch.

The other two took off on foot. One arriving officer saw one of the fleeing suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Jaharri Wheatley, reaching into his waistband as if grabbing a firearm. Wheatley circled back to the car, kicked away the tire deflation device, and drove off. Officers pursued him.

The third suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Deavion Ivory of Antioch, was found hiding in a creek near the 7-Eleven. He was arrested after a foot pursuit.

American Canyon PD officers along with Napa Sheriff’s Deputies and a CHP air helicopter unit pursued Wheatley in the car as he fled southbound through the city. He crashed the car into a center median on Flosden Road and then took off on foot.

ACPD Canine Officer Brick was deployed to apprehend him. Wheatley resisted and struggled with Brick and other officers on the ground. During the struggle, a ghost gun fell from Wheatley’s hand. He then reached for the gun, but officers were able to handcuff and detain him before he could grab it.

He was arrested, treated medically and booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections for five felony charges. The other suspects, Ivory and Sampson, along with stolen items found in the car, were turned over to the Vacaville Police Department.