Robinhood limits trading to 50 major stocks: What you need to know

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Robinhood is limiting the number of GameStop shares users can get, and that number continues to get smaller and smaller.

Early Friday morning, Robinhood limited GameStop holders to five shares, meaning they could only own up to five. Later in the day, that number dropped to two and is now down to a single share.

This week, Robinhood and other online trading platforms restricted trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently, prompting outrage from individual investors on Twitter and other social media sites.

Robinhood released the following statement on its website Thursday, reading, in part:

“Amid this week’s extraordinary circumstances in the market, we made a tough decision today to temporarily limit buying for certain securities. As a brokerage firm, we have many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits. Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment. These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.”

The stock trading app has also expanded its list of restricted stocks from 13 earlier Friday to 50.

Some of the new names include Starbucks, Novavax, Jaguar Health and Rolls-Royce.

The list shows how many shares and options contracts they can buy pertaining to a particular security.

Here’s the current set of restrictions:

SymbolSharesOption Contracts
AAL110
ACB1Standard limits apply
AG1Standard limits apply
AMC110
AMD1Standard limits apply
BB110
BBBY110
BYDDY1N/A
BYND1Standard limits apply
CCIV1Standard limits apply
CLOV1Standard limits apply
CRIS1Standard limits apply
CTRM5N/A
EXPR510
EZGO5N/A
GM1Standard limits apply
GME15
GTE5Standard limits apply
HIMS1Standard limits apply
INO1Standard limits apply
IPOE1Standard limits apply
IPOF1Standard limits apply
JAGX5Standard limits apply
KOSS1N/A
LLIT5N/A
MRNA1Standard limits apply
MUX5Standard limits apply
NAKD5N/A
NCTY1Standard limits apply
NOK510
NVAX1Standard limits apply
OPEN1Standard limits apply
RKT1Standard limits apply
RLX1Standard limits apply
RYCEY5Standard limits apply
SBUX1Standard limits apply
SHLS1N/A
SIEB1Standard limits apply
SLV1Standard limits apply
SNDL510
SOXL1Standard limits apply
SRNE1Standard limits apply
STPK1Standard limits apply
TGC5N/A
TIRX1N/A
TR110
TRVG510
TRXC5Standard limits apply
WKHS1Standard limits apply
XM1Standard limits apply
ZOM5N/A
Chart at time of writing via Robinhood

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News