Robinhood limits trading to 50 major stocks: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Robinhood is limiting the number of GameStop shares users can get, and that number continues to get smaller and smaller.

Early Friday morning, Robinhood limited GameStop holders to five shares, meaning they could only own up to five. Later in the day, that number dropped to two and is now down to a single share.

This week, Robinhood and other online trading platforms restricted trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently, prompting outrage from individual investors on Twitter and other social media sites.

Robinhood released the following statement on its website Thursday, reading, in part:

“Amid this week’s extraordinary circumstances in the market, we made a tough decision today to temporarily limit buying for certain securities. As a brokerage firm, we have many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits. Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment. These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.”

The stock trading app has also expanded its list of restricted stocks from 13 earlier Friday to 50.

Some of the new names include Starbucks, Novavax, Jaguar Health and Rolls-Royce.

The list shows how many shares and options contracts they can buy pertaining to a particular security.

Here’s the current set of restrictions:

Symbol Shares Option Contracts AAL 1 10 ACB 1 Standard limits apply AG 1 Standard limits apply AMC 1 10 AMD 1 Standard limits apply BB 1 10 BBBY 1 10 BYDDY 1 N/A BYND 1 Standard limits apply CCIV 1 Standard limits apply CLOV 1 Standard limits apply CRIS 1 Standard limits apply CTRM 5 N/A EXPR 5 10 EZGO 5 N/A GM 1 Standard limits apply GME 1 5 GTE 5 Standard limits apply HIMS 1 Standard limits apply INO 1 Standard limits apply IPOE 1 Standard limits apply IPOF 1 Standard limits apply JAGX 5 Standard limits apply KOSS 1 N/A LLIT 5 N/A MRNA 1 Standard limits apply MUX 5 Standard limits apply NAKD 5 N/A NCTY 1 Standard limits apply NOK 5 10 NVAX 1 Standard limits apply OPEN 1 Standard limits apply RKT 1 Standard limits apply RLX 1 Standard limits apply RYCEY 5 Standard limits apply SBUX 1 Standard limits apply SHLS 1 N/A SIEB 1 Standard limits apply SLV 1 Standard limits apply SNDL 5 10 SOXL 1 Standard limits apply SRNE 1 Standard limits apply STPK 1 Standard limits apply TGC 5 N/A TIRX 1 N/A TR 1 10 TRVG 5 10 TRXC 5 Standard limits apply WKHS 1 Standard limits apply XM 1 Standard limits apply ZOM 5 N/A Chart at time of writing via Robinhood

The Associated Press contributed to this report