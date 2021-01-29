Robinhood limits trading to 50 major stocks: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Robinhood is limiting the number of GameStop shares users can get, and that number continues to get smaller and smaller.
Early Friday morning, Robinhood limited GameStop holders to five shares, meaning they could only own up to five. Later in the day, that number dropped to two and is now down to a single share.
This week, Robinhood and other online trading platforms restricted trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently, prompting outrage from individual investors on Twitter and other social media sites.
Robinhood released the following statement on its website Thursday, reading, in part:
“Amid this week’s extraordinary circumstances in the market, we made a tough decision today to temporarily limit buying for certain securities. As a brokerage firm, we have many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits. Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment. These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.”
The stock trading app has also expanded its list of restricted stocks from 13 earlier Friday to 50.
Some of the new names include Starbucks, Novavax, Jaguar Health and Rolls-Royce.
The list shows how many shares and options contracts they can buy pertaining to a particular security.
Here’s the current set of restrictions:
|Symbol
|Shares
|Option Contracts
|AAL
|1
|10
|ACB
|1
|Standard limits apply
|AG
|1
|Standard limits apply
|AMC
|1
|10
|AMD
|1
|Standard limits apply
|BB
|1
|10
|BBBY
|1
|10
|BYDDY
|1
|N/A
|BYND
|1
|Standard limits apply
|CCIV
|1
|Standard limits apply
|CLOV
|1
|Standard limits apply
|CRIS
|1
|Standard limits apply
|CTRM
|5
|N/A
|EXPR
|5
|10
|EZGO
|5
|N/A
|GM
|1
|Standard limits apply
|GME
|1
|5
|GTE
|5
|Standard limits apply
|HIMS
|1
|Standard limits apply
|INO
|1
|Standard limits apply
|IPOE
|1
|Standard limits apply
|IPOF
|1
|Standard limits apply
|JAGX
|5
|Standard limits apply
|KOSS
|1
|N/A
|LLIT
|5
|N/A
|MRNA
|1
|Standard limits apply
|MUX
|5
|Standard limits apply
|NAKD
|5
|N/A
|NCTY
|1
|Standard limits apply
|NOK
|5
|10
|NVAX
|1
|Standard limits apply
|OPEN
|1
|Standard limits apply
|RKT
|1
|Standard limits apply
|RLX
|1
|Standard limits apply
|RYCEY
|5
|Standard limits apply
|SBUX
|1
|Standard limits apply
|SHLS
|1
|N/A
|SIEB
|1
|Standard limits apply
|SLV
|1
|Standard limits apply
|SNDL
|5
|10
|SOXL
|1
|Standard limits apply
|SRNE
|1
|Standard limits apply
|STPK
|1
|Standard limits apply
|TGC
|5
|N/A
|TIRX
|1
|N/A
|TR
|1
|10
|TRVG
|5
|10
|TRXC
|5
|Standard limits apply
|WKHS
|1
|Standard limits apply
|XM
|1
|Standard limits apply
|ZOM
|5
|N/A
The Associated Press contributed to this report