(KRON) — Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (Cal Fire LNU) is on scene of a fire near Bloomfield, according to a tweet posted Monday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Police Department stated in a tweet that heavy smoke from the fire near Roblar Road and Canfield Road was making its way to Santa Rosa, but there is no threat to Santa Rosa residences at this time.

There is a fire at Roblar Rd & Canfield Rd in the unincorporated part of Petaluma. Heavy smoke has drifted into Santa Rosa, but there is no threat to Santa Rosa residence. Please follow Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa for more information. https://t.co/BjXalkQoUU — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) June 27, 2022

Cal Fire LNU dubbed it the Roblar Fire, and at this time the fire is approximately 63 acres and 50% contained. A full response in on the way to the scene, according to Cal Fire LNU.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.