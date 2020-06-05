Roger Goodell: NFL admits it was wrong for not listening to players in wake of recent protests

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Friday on behalf of the NFL in wake of the recent protests following the killing of George Floyd.

“It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular – Black people in our country,” Goodell said in a video posted to Twitter. “First my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality.”

Several NFL players have been vocal about the ongoing issues of police brutality and social injustice.

Some are using their platforms to raise awareness, protest, sign petitions and donate.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

“We the National Football League condemn and the systematic oppression of Black people,” Goodell said. “We the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to football players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We the National Football League believe Black lives matter.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat through the national anthem before a game in 2016. Other players in the league joined his movement by taking a knee during the national anthem as a way to peacefully protest.

But one year later, it cost Kaepernick his job.

“I personally protest with you, and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. Without Black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests across the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of Black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

Goodell said he will be personally reaching out to players who have been vocal on the issues.

“We are listening, I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family,” he said.

Latest News Headlines: