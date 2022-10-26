ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – An on-duty Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer was injured late Monday after his car was hit by a silver Honda that ran a red light, the department stated.

The collision happened at 9:10 p.m. The officer was traveling eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway at State Farm Drive in a marked police vehicle, according to the department.

“As the Officer proceeded into the intersection on a green turn arrow to travel north on State Farm Drive, a silver Honda sedan traveling westbound on Rohnert Park Expressway entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and struck the front passenger’s side of the police vehicle,” a press release stated. “Both vehicles were damaged in the collision, and both drivers sustained minor injuries.”

The collision is being investigated by California Highway Patrol. Anyone with information is asked to call 707-588-1400 and refer to report No. 9360-2022-01759.