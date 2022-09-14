(KRON) — Officers with the Rohnert Park Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place on the Copeland Creek Trail Tuesday night, according to an alert sent out by Pleasanton PD. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a call regarding a possible fight near the Santa Alicia foot bridge at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the alert.

The person who made the call said they believed they heard a gunshot followed by someone yelling. When officers arrived on the scene, they searched the area and located one victim of unknown age who had an injury consistent with a gunshot.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital for immediate medical treatment. Rohnert Park detectives were called to the scene and investigated through the night, according to the release. The identities of the victim and the suspect or suspects have yet to be established.

The investigation remains ongoing. Law enforcement has declined to disclose the nature of the victim’s injuries. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Seed Farm Drive and Commerce Boulevard due to the active investigation.