(KRON) — California ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert 1 for Tuesday that takes effect from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. due to excessive strain on the grid due to the unprecedented September heat wave.

“Consumers are strongly urged to use less energy to avoid rotating power outages,” said the agency in a tweet.

According to the CAISO website, an EEA level 1 is issued when “real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and energy deficiencies are expected.” When such an alert is issued, the agency says “Market participants are encouraged to offer supplemental energy and ancillary service bids.”

“Consumers are encouraged to conserve energy,” the website goes on to state.

Emergency Energy Alerts belong to a three-tiered system. In the event of an EEA 2, “ISO requests emergency energy from all resources and has activated its emergency demand response program.” In a level 2 alert, “consumers are urged to conserve energy to help preserve grid reliability.”

An EEA 3 is issued when the “ISO is unable to meet minimum Contingency Reserve requirements and controlled power curtailments are imminent or in progress according to each utility’s emergency plan.”

In the event of an EEA 3, “maximum conversation by consumers” is requested.

Tuesday is forecast to be the worst day of the heat wave so far.

“We’re heading into the worst part of this heat wave and the risk for outages is real and it’s immediate,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a recorded message on Twitter. “These triple-digit temperatures throughout much of our state are leading not surprisingly, to record demand on the energy grid.”

Already, many parts of the Bay Area have experienced power outages, some, like Livermore, amid record-breaking temperatures. While a slight cooldown is forecast for Wednesday, the potential for rolling blackouts is likely to remain for several days as triple-digit temps are forecast to last throughout the week.