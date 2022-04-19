SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott will auction off items from his collection and donate a portion of the proceeds to his nonprofit, All Stars Helping Kids. Lott founded All Stars Helping Kids in 1989 to help children from low-income and marginalized communities.

More than 135 items from Lott’s collection will be available in Heritage Auctions’ May 12-14 Sports Catalog. Lott’s game-worn jersey from Super Bowl XXIV, a helmet signed by himself, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana and Steve Young, and a pair of sneakers signed by Magic Johnson are among the prizes available.

“When you think of the COVID situation, of all the angst we’ve seen over the last three or four years, it just made me realize there’s just so much more to do in terms of trying to help young people,” Lott says. “When I was a kid, I had so many people doing the same thing for me — trying to educate me, trying to find ways to lift me up. And there is no better time now to hold this auction, when we’re still in a very challenging, difficult time.”

Lott played 14 seasons in the NFL for the 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders and New York Jets. He won four Super Bowls, made 10 Pro Bowls and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. To view Lott’s whole collection, click HERE.