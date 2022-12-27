SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The roof to a Big 5 Sporting Goods location in San Ramon collapsed early on Tuesday, according to a tweet from San Ramon Police. No injuries were reported but neighboring stores have been closed pending roof inspections.

San Ramon Valley Fire, city building inspectors and PG&E are on the scene, according to San Ramon Police. A photo accompanying the tweet showed first responder vehicles parked around the exterior of the building.

The Big 5 location is on Crow Place in San Ramon. People are being advised to avoid the area.