Rooted in Oakland, Curry family commits to the city with their new charity

OAKLAND (KRON) – The gleeful cheers of dozens of children cried out as the thonk of a ball hit a lever which dropped NBA superstar Stephan Curry into a dunk tank at Lakeside Park in Oakland on Thursday.

The Warriors player, along with his wife and co-founder Ayesha Curry, were there to celebrate their new charity Eat. Learn. Play., a non-profit organization committed to providing underprivileged Oakland and Bay Area children with access to quality education and healthy lifestyles.

The organization plans to commit to goals of college completion, closing the graduation gap between low-income and minority students and their peers, providing nutritious food to reduce childhood hunger and safe environments for play.

The event started at 9 a.m. Thursday morning with speeches from key organization leaders, and lead into events for more than 800 attending children.

Kids were able to participate in selection of basketball, baseball, soccer and other sports drills, as well as engage in art and cooking activities.

The main event, by far, was the chance to drop the three-time NBA champ and two-time league MVP into the chilled water, and splashing him as he surfaced.

Even though the Warriors are moving across the bay next season, Stephan is still rooted in Oakland.