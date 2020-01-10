Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

Legendary drummer Neil Peart of Rush has died at the age of 67, according to the CBC and Rolling Stone.
Peart died Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica, California from brain cancer according to Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family. A representative for the band confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
Peart had announced his retirement in 2015.
