Russi Taylor, voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

A Disney legend has passed away.

Russi Taylor, the voice of Minnie Mouse since the mid-1980’s, has died at age 75.

Disney announced she died Friday in Glendale.

Her cause of death was not released.

Disney says she voiced Minnie Mouse for more than three decades in hundreds of projects that included TV, film and theme parks.

The company said she wanted to work for Disney ever since she met its founder and namesake, Walt Disney, during a childhood trip to Disneyland.

She married Wayne Allwine — the voice of Mickey Mouse from 1977 until his death in 2009.

They met in the mid-1980’s before getting married in 1991.