OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV caught fire near BART tracks in Oakland causing all trains in the area to turn around Sunday morning, according to BART.

An RV under the 30th street overpass was on fire near BART’s track equipment between MacArthur and 19th Street shortly after 8 a.m. This caused BART to stop all services between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions, BART said.

All BART trains in the area were advised to turn back. It took about an hour for services to be restored between MacArthur and downtown Oakland stations after damages were assessed. BART is advising riders to expect delays in service between MacArthur and 19th Street.