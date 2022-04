OAKLAND, Calif. — One person was found deceased after firefighters responded to a large fire in a recreational vehicle on Wood Street and West Grand in West Oakland. The fire was reported at 1:25 p.m. and was under control by 2:00 p.m. Three RVs, two cars and one flatbed truck were burned in the blaze.

Five persons were displaced as a result of the fire and one person was found deceased inside an RV.

