SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two state prison officers in the past week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed.

One of the men, 43-year-old Matthew Robert Solem, was arrested Nov. 18 on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and being 10 years older than the alleged victim, county jail records show.

The CDCR said Solem began working for the state prison system in November of 2006 and became a correctional lieutenant at Folsom Prison in 2018. He is now on leave.

According to the CDCR, the other state prison officer the sheriff’s office arrested was Matthew James Leavens, 36. Leavens was reportedly arrested three days after Solem, on Nov. 21, by the sheriff’s office.

Leavens was an officer at California State Prison, Sacramento, but has resigned, the CDCR said. The charges Leavens was arrested on have not yet been confirmed by FOX40.

Solem remains in jail and is not eligible for bail, records show.