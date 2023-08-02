(FOX40.COM) — A video posted by Metro Fire of Sacramento shows a Tesla that took so much fire damage to its hood that the car was left completely unrecognizable.

The video was posted just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and shows fire crews tending to a Tesla that has no headlights or hood.

The electric car is tilted on its side for the entire video as members of Metro Fire work to put out any more potential flames.

Fire crews work to put out the flames on a Tesla (Credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento)

“Crews are responding for a Tesla on fire at an auto dismantling yard,” read the social media post.

An accompanying image shows the Tesla near other damaged cars, which are all surrounded by water hoses as smoke protrudes from the damaged electric vehicle.

Metro Fire did not say how the Tesla caught fire.