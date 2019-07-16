Breaking News
Sacramento man gets 30-year child pornography sentence

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A 62-year-old Sacramento man who paid to direct child sex abuse and watch it live through a webcam has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Mark Corum was sentenced Monday for producing and distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Corum sent people in the Philippines $25 to $35 to perform sex acts with children while he watched and used online chats to instruct them on what acts to perform.

Prosecutors say the victims ranged from infants to 10-year-olds.

Transcripts of the chats include statements in which Corum says he’d had sex with children during visits to the Philippines and would want to have sex with a 6-year-old webcam victim if he visited the country again.

