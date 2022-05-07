MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the victims of the deadly airplane crash in Marin County has been identified Saturday.

According to a blog post on Jesuit High School’s website, Jennifer (JJ) Fox, a mother of a student attending Jesuit is one of the people who died in the incident Friday afternoon.

“We are aware that many in our community… will be particularly impacted by this loss and in need of loving support,” read a statement from the post.

A second blog post from St. Francis Catholic High School in Sacramento identified Fox as a mother of two students at the school and an aunt to five others.

“We are aware that many in our community, especially the sophomore class at Jesuit and senior class at St. Francis, will be particularly impacted by this loss and in need of loving support,” read the post in part.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday afternoon on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road. U.S. Park Rangers and NTSB partners were evaluating the investigation and next phase of the aircraft removal on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Golden Gate National Park Service.

Visitors and cyclists were advised to be prepared for a possible road closure of Conzelman Road on Sunday to assist with aircraft removal.