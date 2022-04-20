(KRON) — One of the suspects in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that took place earlier this month, has been booked into jail. Smiley Martin, the second person arrested in the investigation into the shooting, was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday.

Martin, 27, was arrested earlier this month but had been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by gunfire at the scene of the shooting on Sacramento’s K and 10th streets. He was booked into jail on felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a machine gun. He was ineligible for bail according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

While in the hospital recovering from his injuries, Martin was under the supervision of an officer. Hours before the shooting erupted in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3, Martin had posted a Facebook live video of himself brandishing a handgun.

A year prior to the shooting, prosecutors had implored the state parole board not to release Martin early from a 10-year sentence due to his prior convictions for violent offenses. Martin’s 26-year-old brother Dandrae Martin has also been arrested in the shooting as a “related suspect.”