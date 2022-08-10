SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — School will start soon in San Jose, and one organization is helping parents with the back to school shopping.

Sacred Heart Community Service is helping thousands of families get ready for school with its annual Pack-a-Back drive, which has been running since 1998. The program relies on donors to operate.

The organization is giving out 3,800 backpacks — all to alleviate some of the financial burden that comes with buying school supplies.

Kids can go and pick which backpack they want. By 8:30 a.m. this morning, there were already dozens of people lined up.

Registration is closed and families must have an appointment to receive a backpack.

There is another backpack giveaway in San Rafael from 9 a. m. to 12 p.m., where 170 backpacks will be distributed. Each will include a $50 gift card for new clothes.