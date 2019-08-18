Safety group reacts to violence near Embarcadero Navigation Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A neighborhood group in San Francisco is meeting with reporters this morning to talk about safety and security.

This, following the attack on a woman outside of her Beale Street condo last week.

That press conference will be happening at 10 a.m.

Safe Embarcadero for All is an organization of local residents and businesses who don’t want to see the city’s proposed “Navigation Center,” which is a type of homeless shelter, come to the Embarcadero.

They are meeting just days after a man was caught on camera attacking a resident at Watermark condos. The suspect is 25-year-old Austin Vincent.

Safe Embarcadero for All says within the past few weeks there have been numerous car break-ins on Beale Street and Embarcadero, a business had its glass window smashed in, a homeless man set off the fire alarm at a condo building and there have apparently been numerous reports of harassment by people living in campers to residents in the area.

San Francisco city officials have made a statement regarding the Safe Navigation Center and crime rates saying they do not believe there is any link between the center and an increase in crime in the area.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, as of April 2019, there was an 8-percent overall decrease in crime within the city’s four existing Safe Navigation Centers.

The Navigation Center on the Embarcadero is under construction and has not opened yet.

Safe Embarcadero for All filed a lawsuit against the city for bringing it to the Embarcadero.

It’s currently before the court of appeal for the third appellate district in Sacramento.