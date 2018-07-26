Safety on BART trains: One experience after the murder of Nia Wilson

KRON4 took a four-hour BART ride Wednesday from the Peninsula to the East Bay looking for BART police on trains, or at the train station platforms.

I started at the San Bruno station around 2:30 p.m. to catch the start of the evening commute.

This was the plan — ride from San Bruno north through San Francisco then over to the East Bay to San Leandro, then go back the other way and return to San Bruno.

Whenever I was on a train, I was walking through the cars, walking until I got to the end car, turn around, and walk straight back to the first car.

At each stop, I would jump out on the platforms and look to the right and left for BART police.

Three times on the way to the East Bay, I got off the train I was riding and waited for the next train to hop on.

I did the same thing on the way back from San Leandro to San Bruno.

I switched trains three times.

In summary, I spent just under 4 hours on BART riding 6 different trains from San Bruno to San Leandro.

I walked up and down the trains and I popped out at every stop to look on the platform.

During my BART journey, I did not see one BART police officer.

That does not mean they are not out there, I’m just sharing my experience today.

KRON4 was out at BART stations Wednesday morning asking riders if they ever see BART police on the trains.

“Our officers are supposed to ride four trains a day, just because you don’t see them, does not mean they are not there,” said Ed Alvarez, Deputy Chief of BART PD.

Alvarez says they are understaffed but working to hire more BART cops.

“We are training 10 and soon will have more,” said Alvarez.

Again, I am just one person who rode 6 rains during a limited time.

There was dozens of other trains running in many directions that could have had BART police officers on them.

So please share your experience.

Do you often see BART police on the trains?

>> Send a tweet to Gabe Slate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES